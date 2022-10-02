Steelers vs Jets: 3 things the Pittsburgh offense must do this week

There is no denying the complexity of an NFL offense. But sometimes things need to be made simple in order to be made effective. If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get the offense on track against the New York Jets, here are three things they must do.

Get George Pickens the football

Enough is enough. The most heinous offense of the Steelers offense through three games is wide receiver George Pickens only has 12 targets and five receptions. I’m not typically advocating forcing the football to any player but Pickens needs more touches.

Share the load at running back

Establishing the running game should be job No. 1 for the Steelers this week and with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, it should be possible. However, the Steelers cannot hope the run game will work if Harris is getting 80 or 90 percent of the carries.

Throw to the Freiermuth kid

The Steelers fear the middle of the field like commitment and it makes absolutely no sense. When you have a massive athletic target like tight end Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers offense should own the middle of the field in the passing game.

