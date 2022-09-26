Steelers vs Jets: 3 early causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers come back home to take on the New York Jets after an extended break and hope to snap a two-game losing streak. Pittsburgh is struggling on both sides of the football and cannot afford to fall to the 1-2 Jets at home. Here are our early worries this week.

The return of Zach Wilson

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The wildcard in this week’s game is the potential return of Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson is a completely different quarterback to prepare for compared to Joe Flacco and if Wilson is healthy could test a questionable Steelers pass rush.

Stopping the run

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to think about the Steelers having one of the worst run defenses in the league but you can bet the Jets will try to exploit that with Michael Carter and Breece Hall. New York has watched what other teams have done to the Steelers run defense and will want to do the same.

Living in their fears on offense

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

One of the mantras of head coach Mike Tomlin is not living in their fears but the play of the offense through three games feels like anything but that. There was a brief glimpse of a capable offense last week against the Browns but if Pittsburgh is going to get on track, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have to open things up.

1-3 is a deep hole to dig out of

