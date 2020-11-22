Steelers vs. Jaguars: Week 11 Jags Wire staff picks and predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) will get a crack at handing the league’s only undefeated team their first lost as the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) fly into North Florida. The rivals’ 26th meeting is one that has upset potential as the Jags are a dangerous one-win team that does have some skill players who can take advantage of the Steelers’ weaknesses. Nonetheless, most national pundits have turned in their picks in favor of the Steelers, who are clearly the more talented team.

Here are our predictions on how the game could end up going at TIAA Bank Field this afternoon:

James Johnson (@Sportsgrind_Don): Steelers 27, Jaguars 21

The Jags will play hosts to a Steelers team they have quite a bit of history with and the matchup could be very well interesting. However, there are too many key factors going against the Jags. They will be starting a sixth-round rookie in Jake Luton agains the No. 6 overall defense, they will also be down at leas one or two starting cornerbacks, and the Jags haven’t beat the Steelers in Jacksonville since 2006. The Jags will keep it close, especially if James Robinson gets going and has over 20 carries, but give me Pittsburgh here.

Phil Smith (@PhiltheFilipino): Steelers 34, Jaguars 20

While the Steelers are undefeated, they certainly aren’t the best team in football and have occasionally played down to their competition this season. They also have a big game coming up on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens and may find themselves looking ahead.

The history between these teams speaks for itself and Jacksonville always seems to find themselves in close games against their former AFC Central rivals. That being said, between the injuries in the secondary and my lack of faith in Todd Wash, I see this thing getting a little out of hand early on, which also means the Jags may have to go away from the run game. I’m picking the Steelers to stay undefeated heading into Thanksgiving.

Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis): Steelers 27, Jaguars 19

A week after playing the Packers, a team on pace to win the NFC North, the Jaguars next face off against the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars are on an eight-game losing streak and the outlook is bleak for the remainder of the 2020 season. That said, the Jaguars play Pittsburgh very tough and the games are almost always must-see TV. If the Jaguars can FINALLY get out front early and the defense can hold on, the Jags can keep this one close.

Robert Ricks (@rrickswriting): Steelers 30, Jaguars 17

The Jaguars offense will have a tough time going against a ferocious Steelers front seven. The Jags have struggled on third down with Jake Luton at quarterback, who is converting at only a 37 percent rate. That will be their downfall. Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will most likely have the big day on the Steelers offense.

Jacob DeLawrence (@_Jdela): Steelers 35, Jaguars 14

The Jags are coming off of a surprising performance against the Packers, and hopefully, they can build on that momentum and actually pick up a win. Meanwhile, the undefeated Steelers will come into town looking to reverse their recent fortunes against the Jags. Today looks to be that day as Big Ben and company handle the Jaguars easily.

Will Frost (@willfrost_): Steelers 27, Jaguars 19

The Jaguars ran Green Bay closer than anyone could have predicted last week, making it two games in a row the team had lost by a touchdown or less. That trend could continue Week 11 when looking at the Steelers and Jags’ history.

Coming into this game, the Steelers have made a meal of weaker opponents despite their 8-0 record, barely squeezing past the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and the flailing Dallas Cowboys. This isn’t to say that the Jaguars should be expecting anything from a game I ultimately think they will end up losing, but we might have another week of meaningful fourth-quarter football.