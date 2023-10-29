Steelers vs Jaguars: Keys to victory for Pittsburgh this week

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to pull off yet another upset this week, it is going to take a full game’s worth of effort by all three phases. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a very talented team with a lot of similarities to the Steelers. If Pittsburgh wants to find a way to get past them, here are the keys to victory.

Keep up that runnin' feelin'

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have some problems in the secondary (like the Steelers) but have a great pass rush (like the Steelers). So the Steelers (and the Jags) are going to want to establish the run and take the heat off of quarterback Kenny Pickett.

No unforced errors

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Steelers did all they could to lose the game in part because of foolish mistakes like penalties. The Steelers must play much cleaner football this week.

Steelers inside linebackers gotta play big

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh’s defense is going to see a heavy dose of running back Travis Etienne. And if they opt to play that base 4-2-5 with only two true down linemen, the rotation of Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander are going to have their hands full.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire