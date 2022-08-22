Steelers vs Jaguars: Grading the offensive positional units

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-15 on Saturday night in heroic fashion. A touchdown pass in the final seconds by quarterback Mason Rudolph sealed the win. Let’s grade out the offensive positional units.

Quarterbacks: A-

All three quarterbacks played well despite the fact the offensive line was dreadful and the run game was stuck in neutral. Mitch Trubisky did nothing to give up his hold on the starting spot with his performance despite another big game from rookie Kenny Pickett. But the big surprise was Mason Rudolph playng the entire second half and being the best of the bunch.

Running backs: D

Every week we are reminded how valuable Najee Harris is. The Steelers backs were non-existent on Saturday. You can’t put it all on them considering how bad the offensive line was but given that isn’t going to improve any time soon, the Steelers rushing offense could be in serious trouble.

Wide receivers: B-

This unit is shaping up to be exceptional. The biggest problem for whoever is playing quarterback is going to be keeping all of these guys happy with enough targets.

Tight ends: B-

In the right offense, Pat Freiermuth has the potential to be the best tight end in the AFC. I’m not sure this is the offense for it but regardless he continues to develop and play well. Having guys like Connor Heyward and Zach Gentry to change things up really shows just how complete this group is.

Offensive line: F

Nothing is going right for the Steelers offensive line. In the first game this group was adequate in run blocking and struggled in pass protection. Against the Jaguars they failed in both areas. If there is an area where the Steelers staff and front office failed this offseason, it is here.

