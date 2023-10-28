Steelers vs Jaguars: Big causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers at back at Acrisure Stadium riding high at 4-2. But there’s no time to let up and enjoy it because the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to town and they are 5-2 and rested after being on the bye week.

Here are our big concerns for this week.

The Jaguars can run the football

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers defense has seriously struggled to shut down the run against top running backs. Jacksonville has one of the best backs in the league in Travis Etienne. Pittsburgh hasn’t done well as long as the opposing offense isn’t one-dimensional and the Jaguars can do a little of everything.

Another slow start

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mike Tomlin seems to be at peace with the idea that his team just isn’t fast out of the gates. He also seems okay with winning via a late comeback as opposed to getting up early and holding the other team at bay.

Keeping pace is key

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Like it or not, with the Baltimore Ravens playing so well, every win is like a must-win game for the Steelers to keep pace. That’s a lot of pressure on a team that doesn’t need one more thing to worry about. Not to mention, every team in the AFC North is on a two-game winning streak. No margin for error.

Looking ahead to a short week

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has to follow up this week’s game with a short week and the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. We all know how ugly TNF can be but does it impact how the players work the week before as well?

