Steelers vs. Jaguars: 5 observations from Pittsburgh’s 27-3 win in Jacksonville

Final score: Steelers 27, Jaguars 3

First half turning point

We knew Fitzpatrick was in there somewhere. The past couple of weeks, the safety has made end of game touchdown-saving plays. This week, Fitzpatrick prevented another potential score with an interception. Late in the first half, he picked off Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton, thanks to tackle Tyson Alualu tipping off a Jake Luton pass. Safety Terrell Edmunds showed he can do that, too. He intercepted a pass intended for Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert to give the ball back to the Steelers before the end of the half.

The Jags are who we thought they were

It's no surprise that rookie quarterback Jake Luton struggled mightily versus the Steelers defense. But James Robinson, the league's fifth-leading rusher, was brought back down to Earth by the Black and Gold. After three 100+ yard games this season, Robinson was limited to 73 yards on 17 carries. Luton, with a passer rating of 15.1, threw for 151 yards, zero touchdowns and was intercepted four times.

Stars of the game

**** Minkah Fitzpatrick | 2 interceptions, 5 tackles, 2 passes defended *** Terrell Edmunds | 2 interceptions, 4 tackles, 2 passes defended ** Diontae Johnson | 16 targets, 12 rec., 111 yards * James Conner | 89 yards rushing, 6.8 yards per attempt

Up next

The 10-0 Steelers host the 6-4 Ravens at Heinz Field Thanksgiving night.