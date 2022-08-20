Steelers vs Jaguars: 5 guys to watch in this preseason game

This weekend the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in the Steelers second preseason game. The coaching staff have shuffled the depth charts and we should see several new combinations of players. Here are five guys we can’t wait to see play.

QB Kenny Pickett

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Too obvious? C’mon everyone wants to see the star rookie quarterback work with the starters this week. Pickett had a strong performance playing the second half of last week’s game and is going to be the second man in this week.

RB Jaylen Warren

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Another rookie who played well last week and earned a promotion is running back Jaylen Warren. Warren has impressed throughout training camp and had a strong showing last week with 34 yards on six carries.

S Tre Norwood

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Second-year safety Tre Norwood is seeing more and more reps in sub-package defense thanks to his natural ability to find the football. Whether as an extra corner or safety, Norwood is a serious factor in this defense.

WR Gunner Olszewski

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to be a return man, Gunner Olszewski has proven to be much more than that. The shify receiver has a knack for getting open and is pushing hard for a spot on the 53-man roster.

EDGE Hamilcar Rashed

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Signed just over a week ago, Hamilcar Rashed came in to last week’s preseason game late and got himself a sack. Rashed is a nautral pass rusher with a strong, compact frame with a nice get off.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire