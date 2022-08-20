Steelers vs Jaguars: 4 things to watch for this week

Here are the four things we will be keeping a close eye on this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Two of the NFL preseason.

More Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Head coach Mike Tomlin has said rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be the second quarterback in after Mitch Trubisky which means he will get some reps with the starting offense. If you are lobbying for Pickett to start over Trubisky, this is his best shot to impress so far this offseason.

A Devin Bush bounceback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough offseason for Devin Bush and he is running out of time to win a spot in the starting lineup. Bush had some rather tone-deaf comments last week about his future and this week we want to see if he can just focus on football and make some plays.

Better pass protection

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The new look Steelers offensive line showed growth as a run-blocking unit last week. It was great to see guys firing off the ball and playing more agressive. Pass Protection is still a work in progress but we are hoping to see some accelerated growth after last week’s effort.

Benny Snell stepping up to the challenge

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With Najee Harris not playing this week, Benny Snell is getting his best and maybe last chance to hang onto his spot on the official depth chart. Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland have both looked good while Snell has been injured but Snell can quiet the critics this week.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire