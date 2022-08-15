Steelers vs Jaguars: 4 things we want to see next week

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their season off to a great start last week with a 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. The team played well in all phases but there is always room for development at this point in the preseason. Here’s what we’d like to see this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kenny Pickett in the game earlier

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Last week rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett played the entire second half and performed well with primarily third teamers and beyond. This week we’d love to see Pickett get into the game sooner and make some plays

More starters in the lineup

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Steelers left multiple starters on the sidelines last week either by choice or due to injury. This week we want to see more of those players on the field and get a better sense of what this teams is capable of, especially on offense.

Better play from the offensive line

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This team is going to go as far as the offensive line takes them. With a pair of new starters, continuious growth over the next three weeks is what we need to see. This is especially true of the pass protection where the Steelers quarterbacks were on the move a little too much last week. Pittsburgh gave up three sacks last week.

QBs taking some deep shots on offense

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

If the offensive line can hold up this week against an improved Jaguars defensive front, we want to see the Steelers take more shots downfield in the passing game. Pickett only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and Mason Rudolph only averaged 6.2 yards per attempt last week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire