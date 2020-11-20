Steelers vs Jaguars: 4 players to watch this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to go to 10-0 on the season and they get to do it against the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. After seeing the Steelers dispatch the Cincinnati Bengals last week we have confidence they will carry that momentum into this game.

Here are the four guys we want to see play big this week.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If Pittsburgh wants to get the run game up to snuff, why not put the fastest back on the roster out there. McFarland is just a rookie but we'd like to see McFarland come in once James Conner has the defense huffing and puffing and just run right past them.

LB Vince Williams

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Williams returned last week after missing a week of practice on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but didn't have the performance we expected. With a full week or workouts, we look for Williams to play very well against the Jaguars run-heavy scheme.

DT Tyson Alualu

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

You know the Jaguars want to run the football and the key to stopping the run for Pittsburgh is Alualu.

FB Derek Watt

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Watt has seriously underwhelmed this season, even when he hasn't been injured. But this week let's see his signing be more than a publicity stunt.