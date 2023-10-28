Steelers vs Jaguars: 3 players questionable for this week’s game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and they could head into this game short-handed at cornerback. The team put out its game-status report and three of the team’s top cornerbacks are listed as questionable with injuries. The Steelers were forced to put
CB Joey Porter Jr. (Calf)
CB Levi Wallace (Foot)
CB James Pierre (Ankle)
What this could mean
We expect at least a pair of these cornerbacks to play but all of them could be limited. This will put a ton of pressure on Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan. It also means we could see the debut of newly-signed cornerback Darius Rush.