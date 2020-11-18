Steelers vs Jaguars: 3 causes for concern this week

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers should head down to Jacksonville this weekend, get an easy win over the Jaguars and then head home and start their short week or prep for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

But we know when it comes to the Steelers, there’s now such thing as playing it on paper. Here is what we are worried about this week.

Looking ahead to Baltimore

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Head coach Mike Tomlin came out on Tuesday and made it clear the team doesn't think about trap games. They will take this game as seriously as any other on the schedule. I have no doubt from Tomlin's point of view this is true. But there are a lot of personalities on this team and we want to hope they all share Tomlin's level of seriousness for this game and aren't thinking about turkey and Lamar Jackson.

The Steelers run game

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Another point Tomlin made this week was that the run game isn't up to snuff and they have a goal to get running the football back on track. But this isn't the week to tinker unless you think it's going to work. It would be better to go into the Ravens game 10-0 and do it throwing the football than 9-1 after trying too hard to run the ball.

Because well, it's the Steelers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Worrying about games like this goes hand in hand with being a Steelers fan. It's just something we have to live with. The Jaguars have an excellent run game and this is the one area where the Steelers defense has struggled with. The Jaguars also did a great job last week forcing turnovers which Pittsburgh has avoided all season. If you aren't a little worried just because you know things can always go wrong, you haven't been rooting for the Steelers long enough.