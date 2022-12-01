Steelers vs Falcons: Wednesday practice report

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an extensive list of players with some level of an injury designation. Pittsburgh is turning around on a short week after beating the Indianapolis Colts and must be ready to travel again this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here is the rundown from Wednesday.

WR Miles Boykin (Oblique)-FULL

RB Najee Harris (Oblique)-DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring)-FULL

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ribs)-LIMITED

LB Robert Spillane (Oblique)-LIMITED

LB Myles Jack (Knee)-LIMITED

C Mason Cole (Foot)-LIMITED

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs)-LIMITED

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-LIMITED

