Steelers vs Falcons: Wednesday practice report
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an extensive list of players with some level of an injury designation. Pittsburgh is turning around on a short week after beating the Indianapolis Colts and must be ready to travel again this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here is the rundown from Wednesday.
WR Miles Boykin (Oblique)-FULL
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
RB Najee Harris (Oblique)-DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring)-FULL
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ribs)-LIMITED
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
LB Robert Spillane (Oblique)-LIMITED
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
LB Myles Jack (Knee)-LIMITED
C Mason Cole (Foot)-LIMITED
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
LB T.J. Watt (Ribs)-LIMITED
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-LIMITED
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)