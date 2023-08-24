Steelers vs Falcons: Watch George Pickens with another phenomenal catch

It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to attack the Atlanta Falcons deep. First it was wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep throw from Kenny Pickett and then wide receiver George Pickens gets himself another highlight-reel catch.

Pickens makes the extraordinary look ordinary. The connection was for 35 yards but the way Pickens just goes up in coverage and plucks the ball out of the sky, you forget the amount of work that goes into a play like this.

The Steelers starting offense has remained perfect in the preseason with two more touchdowns in two drives against the Falcons in this third preseason game.

