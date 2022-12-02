Steelers vs Falcons prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 4

Steelers vs Falcons Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Steelers vs Falcons How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Steelers (4-7), Falcons (5-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Steelers Will Win

The Falcons have hit a wall.

They got by Chicago a few weeks ago, and they’re running well, but there’s nothing happening with the passing attack and the run D has gone bye-bye.

Najee Harris is expected to give it a go with his oblique injury, but it not of if he’s struggling, Benny Snell is a good enough hard runner to count on for a game.

The Falcons have allowed 160 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games, but …

– Week 13 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Falcons Will Win

The running game is good enough to take over.

The Steeler defensive front hasn’t been bad – it was a rock against the Saints a few weeks ago – but commit to the run and good things will happen.

There can’t be any straying from what has worked. This isn’t a high-powered attack that wings it around 50 times, but with the 1-2 punch of Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier working the ground attack should hit 150 yards without too much of a problem.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 when allowing 111 rushing yards or more.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta gets its bye next week and will overload the backs even more than normal.

Pittsburgh is coming off a good Monday night win over Indianapolis, the team is now +6 in turnover margin in the last three games, and …

It’ll be an entertaining game that will go fast – both teams will keep the clock moving. Pittsburgh won’t be able to get by on the road against the Atlanta ground and pound style in a close fight throughout.

Steelers vs Falcons Prediction, Line

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 17

Line: Pittsburgh -1.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Steelers vs Falcons Must See Rating: 3

– Bowl Predictions

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News