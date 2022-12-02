Steelers vs Falcons game status report

The news from the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is a mixed bag. The team put out its game status report for this week and the only player listed as out is cornerback Ahekello Witherspoon.

However, Witherspoon is one of only three guys on the injury report for this week’s game. Linebacker T.J. Watt (Ribs) and running back Jaylen Warren (Hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Warren missed last week’s game and could miss a second this week. The return of Watt has been significant for the overall play of the defense so this is not a name the team wanted to see here.

One name not on the report is running back Najee Harris. Harris indicated he was cleared to play and plans to on Sunday. An oblique injury is more about pain management and how much pain he can tolerate.

