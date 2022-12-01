Steelers vs Falcons: Early causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in hopes of leaving Atlanta with their first two-game winning streak of the season. Will it happen? We will dig into that more but here are the things we are concerned with this week.

The mobility of Marcus Mariota

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mike Tomlin noted in his Tuesday press conference that one of the big considerations for the defense this week is dealing with the mobility of Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. Pittsburgh has been burned by mobile quarterbacks all season so this is definitely a fair concern.

The short week of recovery

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off of Monday Night Football, the Steelers have one less day to prepare and a whole heap of players dinged up from the week before. Atlanta is playing better football so this game is no freebie. The team needs all hands on deck.

Confidence

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

You might think I am talking about overconfidence from the Steelers coming off the win but I honestly am worried things will go the other way. I’m far more concerned about this team coming in flat as the season slips away and they fall behind early.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire