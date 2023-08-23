Steelers vs Falcons: 6 Steelers we want to see more of this week

Thursday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one last shot to tune up before the start of the regular season. The Steelers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this week and make those final decisions about the 53-man roster.

There’s nothing that can replace game repetitions and for this group of Steelers, getting some reps this week could dictate where they fall on the depth chart or if they make the team. Here are the six guys we want to see more of against the Falcons.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Chandon Sullivan is doing all he can to hold off Elijah Riley for the starting slot cornerback job. We think long-term, Sullivan is a best option and we want to see him win that job on Thursday night.

OL Nate Herbig

The key to the Steelers offensive line rotation might end up being rookie Spencer Anderson but Nate Herbig is the guy who could put Kendrick Green out of work. He’s injured right now and will be an 11th-hour decision for head coach Mike Tomlin.

WR Jordan Byrd

We love the potential of Jordan Byrd as a replacement for Gunner Olszewski but it feels like he’s not getting enough reps to make it matter.

S Tre Norwood

We really hope Tre Norwood is healthy enough to play and hold onto his spot on the safety depth chart. Norwood is a playmaker but if he can’t be healthy enough to get on the field, he could get passed up by some other young players.

EDGE Nick Herbig

Rookie EDGE Nick Herbig is having a huge preseason but we would love to see if he can do it against starting offensive tackles.

TE Darnell Washington

The Steelers haven’t utilized rookie tight end Darnell Washington this preseason but we want to see him with the starters, getting some legitimate reps and not just tossing a couple of passes at him in the end zone.

