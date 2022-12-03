Steelers vs Falcons: 5 guys to watch this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Atlanta in hopes of beating the Falcons and getting their first winning streak of the season. The Falcons are 5-7 but have been playing very good football in the last six games. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 2-1 since coming off of the bye week.

If the Steelers want to win this week, it’s going to take a supreme effort by multiple players on that side of the ball. Here are five guys we want to see play big this week.

LB T.J. Watt

Watt has had a quiet three games since coming off IR. It’s time for the best defensive player in the league to play like it this week. We look for a huge performance from Watt with multiple splash plays.

QB Kenny Pickett

The Falcons are among the worst teams in the NFL in passing yards allowed. With some questions at running back and Kenny Pickett getting more and more confident we look for him to have an even better performance this week.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is one of the most underrated offensive weapons in the league and needs to be a bigger part of the Steelers passing offense. Freiermuth is second on the team in receptions with 51 and actually leads the team in receiving yards at 521. But there is still so much room for growth from him in this offense.

C Mason Cole

The sack leader for the Falcons this season is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett is a penetrating interior pass rusher and it is going to fall on center Mason Colt to help contain him and keep his rookie quarterback clean.

WR Miles Boykin

It might not make sense to have the team’s fourth or fifth wide receiver on this list but just hear me out. Boykin missed last week’s game with an injury and his absence took one of the team’s best special teams coverage players out of the mix.

