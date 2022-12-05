Steelers vs Falcons: 4 big takeaways from the win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game win streak thanks to the 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Coming out 2-0 during this two-game road trip is impressive but what are our big takeaways from the win? Read on.

This still isn't a good football team

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two wins in two weeks over two bad teams does not a good team make. Only mustering 19 points is disappointing given the massive advantage the Steelers had in time of possession and for all of his efficiency, quarterback Kenny Pickett failed to crack 200 yards passing.

This team could really use Calvin Austin

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh had another strong rushing performance led by running back Najee Harris. But when you see designed runs to Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski, you have to wonder just how badly this team could use Calvin Austin III. His speed is exactly what this offense lacks right now and it is a shame he’s lost for the season.

Pass rush was completely absent

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota attempted 24 passes and was only sacked one. Even if you take into consideration that Mariota has some mobility this is unacceptable. It’s hard to watch T.J. Watt play and it be so obvious he is not 100 percent.

Defensive line still struggles against the run

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

I will continue to lobby for the Steelers to upgrade the defensive line with a big run-stuffing nose tackle as long as games like Sunday happen. The Falcons averaged 5.2 yards per carry and really gashed the Steelers defense late in the game.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire