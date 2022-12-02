Steelers vs Falcons: 3 reasons Pittsburgh wins this weekend

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing less about post-season aspirations and more about pride and keeping head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons intact. We think the Steelers will pull off the win and here are three reasons why.

All the mobile quarterbacks they've faced

Pittsburgh has faced the best running quarterbacks in the NFL this season. While the results haven’t been great it does give the defense an excellent point of reference as they prepare to take on Marcus Mariota. Mariota is a notch below guys like Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts and the Steelers have the athletes to run with him.

The continuing development of Kenny Pickett

Last week Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed his greatest command of the offense we have seen this season. Atlanta’s passing defense is No. 28 in the league in yards allowed and a confident Pickett is going to have plenty of opportunities to have his best game of the season.

The Falcons are a one-dimensional offense

We have seen this season that if Pittsburgh can make an offense one-dimensional, they can attack. The Falcons are already one-dimensional with one of the most inept passing offenses in the league. This should give the Steelers defense a chance to attack the run game and force Marcus Mariota to throw into a secondary with a nose for the football.

