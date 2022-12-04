Steelers vs Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

There might be no saving the Pittsburgh Steelers season as far as the playoffs go but there is still plenty to play for just taking it one game at a time. This week it’s the Atlanta Falcons and this game lines up well for a Steelers win. Here are the Steelers keys to victory.

Stop the run x3

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have three players very capable of taking over a game on the ground, Running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier first and second on the team in rushing with over 500 yards for each guy. But just behind them is quarterback Marcus Mariota with 421 yards. Stopping the run is going to be jobs one, two and three this week.

Offensive line has to keep it up

Since the bye week, the Steelers run game has seen a resurgence due in large part to improved play by the offensive line. With the status of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in question, it is incumbent on the offensive line to play huge again this week to power the rushing attack.

Minimize unforced errors

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

This is a winnable game. A very winnable game. But Pittsburgh cannot afford dumb mistakes. Penalties, turnovers, lapses in coverage and missed opportunities on defense are all the kinds of things that let bad teams hang around in close games. The Falcons are 4-2 in the last six games and playing very good football. The Steelers don’t need to help them out with mistakes.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire