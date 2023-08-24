Steelers vs Falcons: 1 prediction for each positional unit this week
The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh is finalizing the 53-man roster and this game is going to be vital for several players on the roster bubble. Here is one bold (or not so bold) prediction for each of the Steelers positional units.
Quarterback
We predict that Mason Rudolph Carpes them Diems and goes off in his last chance to win the backup spot on the depth chart.
Running back
Another lackluster performance by Najee Harris will be sure to create plenty of spirited debates about Jaylen Warren as the starting running back.
Wide receiver
In a less-than-exciting prediction, Gunner Olszewski leads the team in catches in a heavy workload and it is enough to help him make the team.
Tight end
The Steelers offense almost completely ignores the tight end position against the Falcons and we don’t get to see Darnell Washington go off.
Offensive line
Kevin Dotson has a huge performance and makes the final roster decisions about the interior offensive line very difficult.
Defensive line
The opposite of the offensive line, no defensive linemen stand out to help the coaches in deciding who stays and who goes. The whole group will dominate.
Outside linebacker
The Nick Herbig hype train reaches capacity as he has another big game.
Inside linebacker
We predict that this is the week that Cole Holcomb really asserts himself and shows that he is the best all-around inside linebacker on the roster.
Cornerback
It’s time for episode two of the Joey Porter Jr. show. Porter got an interception last week and we think he will get another this week.
Safety
This group generates two turnovers and the depth of the Steelers safety group really shines.