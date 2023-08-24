Steelers vs Falcons: 1 prediction for each positional unit this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh is finalizing the 53-man roster and this game is going to be vital for several players on the roster bubble. Here is one bold (or not so bold) prediction for each of the Steelers positional units.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

We predict that Mason Rudolph Carpes them Diems and goes off in his last chance to win the backup spot on the depth chart.

Running back

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Another lackluster performance by Najee Harris will be sure to create plenty of spirited debates about Jaylen Warren as the starting running back.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

In a less-than-exciting prediction, Gunner Olszewski leads the team in catches in a heavy workload and it is enough to help him make the team.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers offense almost completely ignores the tight end position against the Falcons and we don’t get to see Darnell Washington go off.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Kevin Dotson has a huge performance and makes the final roster decisions about the interior offensive line very difficult.

Defensive line

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The opposite of the offensive line, no defensive linemen stand out to help the coaches in deciding who stays and who goes. The whole group will dominate.

Outside linebacker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Nick Herbig hype train reaches capacity as he has another big game.

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

We predict that this is the week that Cole Holcomb really asserts himself and shows that he is the best all-around inside linebacker on the roster.

Cornerback

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

It’s time for episode two of the Joey Porter Jr. show. Porter got an interception last week and we think he will get another this week.

Safety

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

This group generates two turnovers and the depth of the Steelers safety group really shines.

