Steelers vs Eagles: Wednesday practice report for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday preparing for this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh is 2-5 and struggling to find an identity on either side of the football and the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Here is the Steelers practice report for Wednesday.

CB Josh Jackson (groin)-DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)-FULL

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)-DNP

DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)-DNP

WR Steven Sims (hamstring)-LP

TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)-LP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)-DNP

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire