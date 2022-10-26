Steelers vs Eagles: Wednesday practice report for Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday preparing for this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh is 2-5 and struggling to find an identity on either side of the football and the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL.
Here is the Steelers practice report for Wednesday.
CB Josh Jackson (groin)-DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)-FULL
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)-DNP
DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)-DNP
WR Steven Sims (hamstring)-LP
TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)-LP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)-DNP
