Steelers vs Eagles: Today’s inactives for both teams
Here are the full inactives for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. For the Steelers, they will be without starting kicker Chris Boswell and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The team will also be minus cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Josh Jackson who have played quite a bit recently. Rookie Nick Sciba will replace Boswell and Carlos Davis was called up from the practice squad to replace Ogunjobi.
Steelers inactives:
QB Mason Rudolph
K Chris Boswell
CB Josh Jackson
CB Levi Wallace
G Kendrick Green
LB Mark Robinson
DT Larry Ogunjobi
Eagles inactives:
S Reed Blankenship
QB Ian Book
CB Josh Jobe
RB Trey Sermon
G Josh Sills
