Steelers vs Eagles: Thursday practice report for Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly getting healthy as they prepare for their toughest game of the season. Pittsburgh is prepping for an intrastate showdown with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Here is Thursday’s practice report.
CB Josh Jackson (groin)-LP
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)-FP
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)-DNP
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)-FP
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
WR Steven Sims (hamstring)-FP
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)-FP
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
DT Cam Heyward (not injury related)-DNP
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)-DNP
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)