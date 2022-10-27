Steelers vs Eagles: Thursday practice report for Pittsburgh

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly getting healthy as they prepare for their toughest game of the season. Pittsburgh is prepping for an intrastate showdown with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Here is Thursday’s practice report.

CB Josh Jackson (groin)-LP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)-FP

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)-DNP

DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)-FP

WR Steven Sims (hamstring)-FP

TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)-FP

DT Cam Heyward (not injury related)-DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)-DNP

