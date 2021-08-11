Steelers vs Eagles: 6 players to keep an eye on this week

This week’s preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steeler and Philadelphia Eagles carries an additional weight of the first roster cuts coming the following Tuesday. For young players, this is their last chance to impress the coaches and stay off the roster bubble.

Here are five Steelers to keep an eye on against the Eagles.

LB Jamir Jones

(Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Jones flashed some skills in last week's game and has a chance to cement a roster spot this week as a rotational pass rusher if he can keep up the momentum.

OL John Leglue

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Pittsburgh has plenty of questions at offensive tackle but the play of John Leglue has been a welcome surprise.

G Rashaad Coward

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Coward continues to work with the starting offensive line while Kevin Dotson flounders.

RB Trey Edmunds

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is in desperate need of running backs and Trey Edmunds offers some skills as a big power back.

S Donovan Stiner

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers secondary is crowded by Donovan Stiner has ball skills and this matters in a Pittsburgh defense.

QB Dwayne Haskins

1

1