Steelers vs Eagles: 4 storylines to watch this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers look to build on the momentum of last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game. Understanding that the final score is never as important as player evaluation, the Steelers got in a lot of good work last week and hope to do so again on Thursday night.

Here are the four big storylines to keep an eye on.

James Washington's playing time

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

It isn't clear if wide receiver James Washington will play Thursday based on a slight knee injury from Sunday's practice but if he's healthy, tracking his workload will be fascinating to watch. Rumors have swirled about Washington's desire for a trade.

Najee Harris' workload to stay steady

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said the workload for rookie running back Najee Harris will remain consistent, similar to last week. Harris had eight touches last Thursday including seven carries over the first two series.

What to expect from Kevin Dotson

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If guard Kevin Dotson wants to elevate himself to the starting lineup, it starts at practice and ends in games. Dotson has not been working with the starters during training camp at all but now that Tomlin has commented publicly about his struggles, this could light a fire under the second-year player.

Backup quarterback battle continues

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The battle for the Steelers backup quarterback spot became a three-man race last week and honestly newcomer Dwayne Haskins needs to do better this week to keep pace with Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.

