Steelers vs Eagles: 4 players to watch this week

It’s hard to think about the Pittsburgh Steelers game this week and not look ahead to the bye week. The Steelers take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and you don’t want to say the Steelers have no shot but this is going to be the team’s biggest challenge of the season. If Pittsburgh wants to pull off the upset this week, here are the four guys to watch.

LB Malik Reed

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker Malik Reed has one last shot to prove he was worth the trade to get him in the offseason. Reed has started six games in place of T.J. Watt but has yet to register a sack.

TE Pat Freiermuth

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Pat Freiermuth was targeted nine times and was second on the team with eight receptions. He also led the team with 75 receiving yards. Distribution of labor is going to vary week to week among the skill players but Freiermuth is too talented to overlook.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is on track to return to action this Sunday after dealing with a hamstring injury the last three weeks. The Eagles have a tandem of very talented receivers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown so getting Witherspoon back gives the Steelers a legit No. 1 CB on the defense.

RB Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Chunk plays are what the Steelers run game is missing and the best option to get those types of runs right now is Jaylen Warren. Warren is averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the season and just needs more reps in order to have opportunities for breakthrough types of runs that showcase his speed.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire