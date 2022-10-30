Steelers vs Eagles: 4 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

Anyone who thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot beat the Philadelphia Eagles, they haven’t been paying attention this season. Pittsburgh may only have two wins but in both cases, they were heavy underdogs and seemingly completely overmatched but found a way. If the Steelers want to pull off another huge upset, here are the keys.

Smart, disciplined pressure

With a quarterback as athletic as Jalen Hurts, pressure must be applied in a very controlled manner. It’s just as important for the Steelers to not allow Hurts his escape lanes as it is to try to throw off his timing and get him to the ground.

Run the football on early downs

If there was ever a week to create second and manageable it’s this one. The Steelers offensive line is playing better so the onus falls on running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to do a better job at taking advantage of rushing opportunities.

Finish on defense

Last week the Steelers defense dropped four interceptions. This week the team that leads the league in interceptions needs to convert those plays and help the offense. The defense gets cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon back who led the team in picks last season and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is always one snap away from a splash play.

Convert on those deep shots

The Steelers haven’t been shy about throwing the football downfield but the conversion rates make it seem otherwise. The team has commented this week they plan to take more shots against Philadelphia but guys like Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool have to be sure to secure the catch.

