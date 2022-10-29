Steelers vs Eagles: 4 bold predictions for this week’s game

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for another round of upset magic as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers two wins have both come against heavy favorites so the team is hoping for one more before the bye week. Here are our bold predictions for this week.

Kenny Pickett throws for 300 yards

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 257 yards last week against the Miami Dolphins. This week we predict Pickett tops 300 yards as the Steelers are going to be constantly playing from behind, trying to keep up with the Eagles.

The Steelers get 0 sacks

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Steelers pass rush has missed T.J. Watt badly and this week will be no different. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is very athletic and mobile and he will evade the Steelers pass rush all day.

Eagles pull away late

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh will do its best to stay in this one but in the end, Philadelphia gets a late touchdown and wins by two scores.

No coaches are fired postgame

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As much as Steelers fans want to see offensive coordinator Matt Canada, I predict head coach Mike Tomlin will not make any hasty judgments no matter how poorly the offense plays

