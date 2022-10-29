Steelers vs Eagles: 3 big storyllines for this week

This week the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers have an intrastate showdown with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. There are some big storylines to watch this week and the Steelers stumble into the bye week.

The status of T.J. Watt

There is a significant amount of momentum building around linebacker T.J. Watt being activated and playing on Sunday. Watt has missed the last six games with a partially torn pectoral.

Matt Canada's last stand

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada might be coaching his last game with Pittsburgh and the pressure is on for him to get this talented offense to produce. Will an offensive explosion save Canada’s job?

Approaching the second half of the season

Win or lose, changes have to come for the Steelers next week. Many players are looking at this week’s game as an opportunity to make a name and impress heading into the final nine games. This game could dictate starting lineup changes and trades that will happen over the bye week.

