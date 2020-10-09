Steelers vs. Eagles: 2 key receivers ruled out for matchup vs. Philadelphia

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles ruled out both Desean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (illness) for their Sunday square-off at Heinz Field.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the Eagles’ Week 4 tie with the Bengals, and won’t be suiting up though he practiced on a limited basis this week. The Pro Bowl receiver has 10 catches for 121 yards in the Eagles’ first three games.

Jeffery missed the last seven weeks of 2019 after being placed on injured reserve with the foot injury that has lingered into this season. He was on the brink of returning when the illness came to light this week. Alshon had 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season.

These guys are just two on a laundry list of hurt Birds.

Related

Steelers offensive line to face biggest test of the season vs Eagles

With Philadelphia’s offense is in shambles, their defense should pose the biggest concern for the Steelers on Sunday. The Eagles D is ranked 10th overall and currently has the most sacks in the league with 17.

Related