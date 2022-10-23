Steelers vs Dolphins: Top 4 breakout candidates for Pittsburgh

Last week’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rekindled the optimism within the Pittsburgh Steelers that this team can be a viable AFC north contender. But if the Steelers want to beat the Miami Dolphins, guys who haven’t had big seasons to this point need to step up and make some plays. Here are our four breakout candidates for this week’s game.

RB Najee Harris

Steelers running back Najee Harris is averaging a mundane 44 yards rushing per game in 2022. This is the same back who rushed for 1,200 yards last season despite a struggling offensive line. Much of Harris’ issues this season are of his own making but we have confidence this is his breakout performance of the year and his best game of the season.

LB Malik Reed

Outside linebacker Malik Reed has yet to register a sack since taking over the starting spot in place of T.J. Watt. But this changes on Sunday night and Reed finishes with his best game of the year and finally gets a notch in the sack column.

S Tre Norwood

The Dolphins have a ton of speed on offense and are going to try and create mismatches in the Steelers secondary. One guy in the secondary who is an x-factor this week is Norwood and his ability to line up all over the field. Norwood is a playmaker and this week he is going to be a difference maker.

TE Pat Freiermuth

It’s National tight ends day so why not highlight Pat Freiermuth here? Freiermuth missed last week with a concussion but this week he comes back and steps up big time as a weapon for Kenny Pickett in the passing game.

