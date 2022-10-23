Steelers vs Dolphins: NFL experts picking Miami for the win

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers or Miami Dolphins. The Steelers are in the midst of a huge rebuild after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and the Dolphins are a team on the rise, eyeing an AFC title.

But through six games, the Steelers are 2-4 and the Dolphins are 3-3 and both teams can’t quite make sense of what they have. Miami started off hot in 2022 but when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, the team unraveled and lost three straight.

Tagovailoa is back this week and this is largely why the Steelers are 7.5-point underdogs despite being healthy and coming off of a huge win. But what do NFL pundits think? We looked to the folks at NFL Pick Watch for the answer. They aggregate NFL picks from all over the internet and put them all in one place. Their numbers have 89 percent of experts going with Miami at home with only 11 percent calling for the upset.

We have already called for the upset here and we invite everyone to cast your vote for who wins this week.

Steelers vs Dolphins: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

