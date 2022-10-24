Steelers vs. Dolphins highlights Week 7
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins from Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Chase Claypool doesn't give off a lot of confidence about the Steelers offense.
Kenny Pickett acknowledged his mistakes in Sunday's game.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid had no new injuries to report following the win vs. the #49ers, but he gave updates on three players who missed Week 7.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion, and Miami (4-3) snapped a three-game skid that began on Sept. 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both struggling, the NFC looks even weaker than expected. Here's what else we learned in NFL Week 7.
It's becoming increasingly clear every week. The Seahawks won the Wilson trade by a landslide.
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
Jimmy Garoppolo's second-quarter interception marked a moment when the 49ers' loss to Kansas City took a turn for the worse. Here's what happened.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
This can't be how Brady and Rodgers wanted to go out.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes brought his best performance of 2022. Here’s why.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...