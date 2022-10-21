Steelers vs Dolphins: 4 guys who need to step up this week

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a tremendous upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. This week the team needs to see if they can keep up the momentum on a road trip to Miami against the Dolphins. Here are four guys on the Steelers we want to see step up on Sunday night.

QB Kenny Pickett

It was great to hear Kenny Pickett cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to play this weekend. What we want to see is for Pickett to play more like Mitch Trubisky did when he replaced him. Pickett came out last week and looked sharp on the opening drive but didn’t wow anyone after that. We want to see Pickett come out and play with sustained energy for the full 60 minutes this week and make better use of his weapons.

LB Malik Reed

Reed gets his third start on Sunday and hopefully can finally land his first sack of the season. Pittsburgh signed Reed to be an impact defender but so far things haven’t quite panned out. Tua Tagovailoa returns as the starting quarterback for Miami and he is just mobile enough that Reed and Alex Highsmith have to be smart in its approach.

WR Diontae Johnson

Good Diontae Johnson is great. Bad Diontae Johnson is stressful. The Dolphins are one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and Johnson is one of the guys who should be able to really exploit it if he can hold onto the football.

S Terrell Edmunds

Last week, Terrell Edmunds now only had a strong game in the box score but showed excellent leadership in the secondary. This week Edmunds will be tested by the speed of Miami receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill and Edmunds is going to be the last line of defense.

