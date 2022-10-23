Steelers vs Dolphins: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers had its best performance of the season since the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Has the team turned things around or was last week just a fluke? We will find out against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the Steelers keys to victory.

Pressure the quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 16: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble by Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Miami is getting Tua Tagovailoa back this week and he is going to do his very best to burn the Steelers secondary with all that speed at wide receiver. The best way to neutralize this is to keep Tagovailoa under constant pressure with guys like Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward.

A more agressive Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If Pickett is going to play, he needs to play like the guy who led the Steelers to an opening-drive touchdown last week, not the guy who played after that. Pickett needs to trust in his skills and trust in his teammates and work around Matt Canada’s conservative offense and make plays.

Don't take your foot off the gas

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Last week the Steelers plays 60 full minutes in all three phases and squeezed out a two-point win. If this is where the team’s talent is, it’s going to take another full 60-minute effort to beat the Dolphins on the road. Pittsburgh set the bar last week, now it is head coach Mike Tomlin’s job to keep it going.

