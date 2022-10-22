Steelers vs Dolphins: 3 big storylines this week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday night, they will be fighting to stay relevant in a crowded but mediocre AFC North. There’s a lot going on with this matchup but here are the three big storylines this week.

The return of Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pickett got knocked out of last week’s win over the Buccaneers and watched Mitch Trubisky go in and lead the team to victory. Now Pickett returns from concussion protocol but needs to play much better to keep fans quiet about a change.

A repeat performance for the defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers defense was the star of last week and they did what they did minus half of the starting lineup. This week the Steelers get several guys back but will this mix play with the same intensity and energy?

Revenge game for Brian Flores?

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since the lawsuit he filed against his former team. Flores has made a point to say the ugly history between him and the Dolphins doesn’t figure into this but it’s hard to imagine he isn’t going to coach with a little extra edge.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire