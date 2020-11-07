Steelers vs Cowboys: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the undefeated Steelers travel to Dallas to take on the woeful Cowboys. This matchup was supposed to be huge for both teams but injuries have detailed the Cowboys season but Pittsburgh cannot let up now.

Game information:

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) @ Dallas Cowboys (2-6)

Kickoff: Sunday, November 8th, 4:25 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Broadcast:

Television: CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

List