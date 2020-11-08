Steelers vs Cowboys inactives: New LB Avery Williamson active for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their inactives for today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and once again the team will be without cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu. Here is the full list of inactives for this week.

QB Josh Dobbs

CB Mike Hilton

FB Derek Watt

OL Derwin Gray

TE Zach Gentry

DT Tyson Alualu

Without Alualu, Isaiah Buggs will see an increased role on defense the same goes for Cameron Sutton in place of Hilton. The Steelers will have their newest linebacker, Avery Williamson and he is one to keep an eye on early.

The Cowboys have the following inactives:

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Malik Turner

FS Reggie Robinson

FB Sewo Oloniula

ILB Joe Thomas

DE Bradley Anae

Dallas will have running back Ezekiel Elliott who was a game-time decision with a hamstring injury.

List