Steelers vs Cowboys: Dallas looking at no Ezekiel Elliott this week

Cowboys are preparing to be without RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) on Sunday vs. Steelers. Team has elevated FB Sewo Olonilua from practice squad. More backfield depth behind Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle if Elliott inactive. Mike McCarthy has said Elliott to have pregame workout. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2020





The Pittsburgh Steelers had to feel good about their chances this week against the Dallas Cowboys with Garrett Gilbert starting at quarterback. But if rumors are to be believed the Cowboys might even be more shorthanded on offense.

Cowboys beat reporter Michael Gehlken has reported the Cowboys have activated fullback Sewo Olonilue from the practice squad, hinting that Ezekiel Elliott’s hamstring injury is going to keep him out of Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys season has completely unraveled even before Dak Prescott’s injury. Meanwhile, the Steelers are riding high at 7-0 and this injury could give the Steelers an opportunity to get a win without having to deal with the cliffhangers of the past two weeks.

