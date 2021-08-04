Steelers vs Cowboys: 5 storylines in the team’s 1st preseason game

We are just a day away from the Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off the NFL preseason as they prepare to square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Here are the five big storylines in this week’s game.

Round 1: Rudolph vs Haskins

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The position battle between Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins is just starting to heat up and both young quarterbacks get their first real test on Thursday. Rudolph will get the start while Haskins will finish the first half. Rudolph is the incumbent but Haskins sounds like a guy who is ready to make this a competition.

Will Najee Harris play?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There is some confusion about whether or not rookie running back Najee Harris will play on Thursday. Head coach Mike Tomlin was somewhat cryptic in discussing his options but Harris has made it clear he wants to play.

Who will be the fan favorite?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Every preseason there is a player or two the fanbase latches onto and falls in love with. This is a guy who overperforms in garbage time and fans get overly excited about them, only for them never to be heard from again.

Get out healthy

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The key to any preseason game is to get a good look at players as part of the evaluation process and to get out of the game healthy. The Steelers already have a handful of guys dealing with small injuries and no one wants to see any serious one.

New offense, who dis?

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

How much of the new Matt Canada offense will we see this week? Probably not a ton. But even if we only get glimpses of some concepts like quarterbacks under center, play-action and motion it will be successful.

