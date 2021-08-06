Steelers vs Cowboys: 4 big takeaways from the HOF game

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their 2021 season off on the right foot on Thursday night with a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game. Pittsburgh rested most of their starters but the guys in the game made plays.

Here are our four big takeaways from the win.

Don't forget about Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs was the best quarterback in the game for the Steelers on Thursday night and no one should be surprised. While everyone wants to hype the battle between Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, Dobbs could quietly beat out both with performances like tonight.

Adrian Klemm is putting in the work

Pittsburgh didn't play any starting offensive linemen and the guys on the field were largely unknowns. But despite only a couple of weeks of work, this group accounted quite well for themselves and that is a credit to new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Pittsburgh has its new punter

With all due respect to veteran Jordan Berry, his time with the Steelers could be coming to an end. Rookie Pressley Harvin III was flawless in his debut and showcased all the skills that warranted the Steelers using a draft pick on him.

Chase Claypool is a star

Make no mistake, the Steelers have a talented group of wide receivers but none of them have the ceiling of Chase Claypool. In just three series Claypool had three catches for 62 yards including a beautiful 45-yard catch on a go route.

