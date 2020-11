The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-0 and riding high as the top team in the NFL. And after a gauntlet of tough games, the Steelers seem to get something of a breather with the Dallas Cowboys this week.

However, the team has no time to take a breath. The Cowboys have struggled mightily all season, even before losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season but these are the games that make Steelers’ fans the most nervous.

Here are our early worries.