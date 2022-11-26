Steelers vs Colts: RB Jaylen Warren and CB Ahkello Witherspoon OUT

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be minus two key contributors on Monday night when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. The team put out the game status report on Saturday and both cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and running back Jaylen Warren is listed as OUT.

For Witherspoon, this is nothing new. Witherspoon’s last game was October 30 as he continues to try and work his way back from a hamstring injury. For Warren, his hamstring injury happened early in last week’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Warren loss is the one that will hurt this week. Pittsburgh has finally found a combination of backs in Warren and Najee Harris to help improve the run game’s production and now without Warren the unit takes a step back. Benny Snell Jr. will move up the depth chart but look for Harris to be the workhorse this week against a stout Colts run defense.

The team also lists wide receiver Miles Boykin and linebacker Robert Spillane as questionable. Boykin has an oblique injury and Spillane’s is listed as a back.

