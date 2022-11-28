Steelers vs Colts: LB Robert Spillane, RB Jaylen Warren headlines Pittsburgh inactives

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers get a chance to pull off a solid road win on Monday Night Football as this team clings to credibility in the NFL. But to do that, they will need to do it without key reserve running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and wasn’t recovered enough to go this week. Pittsburgh will rely on Anthony McFarland Jr. to back up Najee Harris this week.

Here is the full list:

  • QB Mason Rudolph

  • WR Miles Boykin

  • LB Robert Spillane

  • G Kendrick Green

  • CB Josh Jackson

  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon

  • RB Jaylen Warren

Here are the Colts inactives for this week:

  • WR Keke Coutee

  • QB Nick Foles

  • C Wesley French

  • TE Kylen Granson (illness)

  • DE Khalid Kareem

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

