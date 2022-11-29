Steelers vs. Colts highlights Week 12

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday. ''When I hit the gap, I see a big hole and I just tried to run as fast as I can,'' Jacobs said.