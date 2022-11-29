Steelers vs. Colts highlights Week 12
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the team will look at everything to improve in the red zone
SEATTLE (AP) Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday. ''When I hit the gap, I see a big hole and I just tried to run as fast as I can,'' Jacobs said.
Recapping the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers in Week 12.
Kevin Durant recorded a season-high 45 points (28 in the 2nd Half, 12-13 FG) as the Nets defeated the Magic, 109-102. Kyrie Irving added 20 points (9-17 FG) for the Nets, while Paolo Banchero (24 points, four rebounds, five assists) and Bol Bol (24 points, six rebounds) combined for 48 points for the Magic in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 11-11, while the Magic fall to 5-16.
Pittsburgh improves to 4-7 with Monday's win.
All 32 NFL teams are in action for a Thanksgiving Week slate of games that headline Week 12.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' clock management in Sunday's loss to the Browns was puzzling, and his explanation only made it worse.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.