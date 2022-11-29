Steelers vs Colts: Big takeaways from Monday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out fast, stalled out and finished strong on their way to a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. There is a lot to unpack from this one but here are our quick takeaways from the win.

Pittsburgh offensive line emerging in run blocking but not pass protection

On Monday night, the Steelers offensive line continued to emerge as a force when it comes to run blocking. Four different players rushed for at least 30 yards and even after Najee Harris left the game with an abdominal injury was able to keep things going. Pass protection is still a work in progress with this group doing Kenny Pickett no favors.

Kenny Pickett in full command of the offense

From top to bottom, this was Kenny Pickett’s best game with the Steelers. His level of calm was the best we’ve seen all season and Pickett showed real maturity running the offense. He still has his moments when there’s some panic and he needs to work on what he wants to do with things break down but overall this was an exceptionally promising performance.

T.J. Watt was MIA

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was mostly non-existent. Watt didn’t register a sack and was kept in check by a pretty average offensive tackle. Watt’s lack of production forced the Steelers to blitz far more with two sacks coming from defensive backs.

Just imagine if George Pickens could get open

The connection between Kenny Pickett and George Pickens continues to grow with Pickens finishing with three catches for 57 yards. Pickens game is all about the acrobatic catches and body control but you have to wonder if he could just sharpen up his routes enough to create a bit of separation his game would get even better.

Matt Canada called a solid game

Aside from three or four head-scratchers, there are no complaints about the game plan of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His weekly screen pass to Zach Gentry was expected and disappointing and the slow-developing shovel pass near the goal line didn’t hurt since the Steelers got a touchdown after the failed pass. But for the most part the run/pass ratio was smart and even minus the team’s two best running backs, found ways to run the ball.

A win is a win

Beating a bad Colts team doesn’t mean the Steelers aren’t a bad football team themselves. But putting aside the draft, every win is important for this team. It’s something to build off of, if not for this season, the next.

